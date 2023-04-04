2 Jail Superintendents suspended for giving VVIP treatment to Atiq, Ashraf

Uttar Pradesh government has taken strong action against 2 jail officials for providing VVIP treatment to Atiq Ahmed and his brother. Bareilly Jail Superintendent Rajeev Shukla was suspended by the government on Tuesday on the report of in-charge DIG Jail RN Pandey.

Jail officials here on Tuesday said that Rajeev Shukla is accused of providing VIP facilities to Ashraf, brother of mafia don Atiq Ahmed lodged in Bareilly District Jail (Central Jail-2). In this case, before the suspension of jail superintendent, the jailer and deputy jailer had also been suspended. Seven people including two jail warders have been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Senior Jail Superintendent Shashikant Singh of Central Jail Naini has also been suspended. Shashikant Singh also had the charge of DIG Jail. On Saturday night the officials raided the Naini Jail. During this, laxity was found and objectionable items were recovered.

Mafia Atiq Ahmed was lodged in Naini Jail last week, when he was brought from Sabarmati Jail. Ashraf was also brought from Bareilly Jail to Naini jail. Based on the input received after the killing of Umesh Pal and his 2 gunners, the investigation was handed over to DIG Jail RN Pandey after finding the role of Bareilly jail officials suspicious.

Investigation revealed that Ashraf’s henchmen were made to meet him in the jail without an entry record and were provided with VIP facilities. It was also revealed in the investigation of the SIT that the jail authorities had removed the CCTV cameras from the part of the jail where Ashraf used to roam.

With the kindness of the prison staff, Ashraf used to walk outside his compound and meet other prisoners. While in jail, Ashraf had prepared a network of his operatives in Bareilly. Recently, the state government had shunted out DG Jail Anand Kumar.