2 gangsters involved in Moosewala’s murder killed in encounter

Two gangsters, Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Manu, involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewla, were killed in an encounter at a village in Amritsar district on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban, who is heading the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), said both Manu and Roopa, who were involved in the killing of Subhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala along with other gangsters on 29 May, were neutralised in a heavy exchange of fire. An AK-47 rifle and pistol with heavy ammunition was recovered from the spot, he said.

The encounter took place at Bhakna Kalan village in Amritsar rural, about nine kilometer away from the international border. Later, addressing a press conference, Ban said the two gangsters were sighted in the village and were asked to surrender. “But despite being cornered, they entered a house and kept firing on the police. The encounter continued for about four-and-half-hours and both the gangsters were killed in the crossfire,” he said.

“Ever since the killing of the famous Punjabi singer on May 29, we have been chasing the killed gangsters. This chase culminated in this exchange of fire. We were after them for many days,” the ADGP said.

Three cops were injured during the encounter, but are declared out of danger.

It is said Manu was in a Corolla car along with Roopa while they were chasing Sidhu before he was shot and killed. He is believed to have opened fire at Moosewala with an assault rifle. Soon after the killing, Manu and Roopa had separated from the other killers.

Manu and Roopa had snatched a car which was later found abandoned in Moga district. While Manu was a resident of Moga in Punjab, and Roopa was from Amritsar.

Manu and Roopa were members of Jaggu Bhaganpuria gang. Bhaganpuria had provided these shooters to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is believed to have masterminded Moosewala’s killing. Earlier on June 21, both Roopa and Manu were seen on a bike at Smalsar village in Moga.

Police had earlier identified six shooters who were part of the two modules involved in Sidhu’s killing. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had nabbed three shooters Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa. Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh alias Manu were part of the second module.