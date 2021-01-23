India on Friday inoculated as many as 2,28,563 healthcare and frontline workers, taking the toll of total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated to 12,72,097.

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated has surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097) (till 6 p.m. today) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 267 cases of Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the seventh day of the vaccination drive.

On Friday, 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 p.m. through 6,230 sessions. On Thursday, 1,92,581 people were vaccinated and 1,12,007 a day before.

In Karnataka, 1,82,503 have been vaccinated so far, highest amongst all states, followed by 1,27,726 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,21,004 in Odisha and 1,02,724 in Telangana. The pan-India vaccination drive had started on January 16.