19-year-old killed at his friend’s birthday party

A 19-year-old boy was killed during a birthday party at his friend’s house on Friday night in Subzi Mandi area of North Delhi District. Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi District, Sagar Singh Kalsi said the deceased has been identified as Nazim, 19, a resident of Subzi Mandi.

DCP said that information about the incident was received from a hospital in Subzi Mandi Police Station on Friday night at around 12.20 am. Police were informed that Nazim was brought dead by his neighbour with a bullet wound on his neck.

During preliminary inquiry it was established that some party was going on at Bhura’s house. Nazim along with his friends also joined them. It was during the party that a bullet got fired, which hit Nazim’s neck. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his neighbours, where he was declared dead.

A case of murder has been registered at Subzi Mandi Police Station. The police are investigating the matter on the basis of CCTV footage. The accused fled the spot after the incident. Attempts are being made to arrest them, police said.