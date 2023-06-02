19-year-old girl drugged, raped in Kerala

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly drugged, raped, and dumped on the side of Thamarassery Ghat road in Kerala’s Wayanad district

Police sources said the girl, who is an undergraduate student at a private college in Thamarassery, was allegedly taken to various places in Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts for sexual exploitation.

The girl, who went missing on 30 May , was found on Thursday after noon at the 9th curve of Thamarassery Ghat road, where she was reportedly abandoned by the accused. She was taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital, and the medical checkups confirmed sexual assault.

The girl was staying as a paying guest near the college. The college officials informed the student’s family about her absence from the college on Tuesday, and as per the complaint of the girl’s parents, Thamarassery police filed a missing case.

The girl told the policebthat she was drugged by a man from Wayanad, taken to different places in Ernakulam and Kozhikode and raped. He left her at the Thamarassery Ghat road, she reportedly told the police

Thamarassery police officials said they have identified the accused, and the arrest will be made soon.