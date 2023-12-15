16th Madhya Pradesh Assembly session from December 18-21

The first session of the newly-constituted 16th Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held from December 18 to December 21.

The announcement was made by Principal Secretary Avdhesh Pratap Singh on Friday.

The newly-elected 230 MLAs of the state will take oath during the session.

Protem Speaker and senior-most BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava will administer oath of office to all the MLAs, including 163 of the BJP, 66 of the Congress and one from the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP).

The assembly Speaker will also be chosen during the session. The BJP has already named its Dimni MLA and former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, as the Speaker.

Governor Mangubhai Patel will also address the four-day session.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rode back to power in the state, winning by a thumping majority in the November 17 polls, the results of which were declared on December 3.

The saffron party has chosen its Ujjain (South) MLA Mohan Yadav as the chief minister by replacing party stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan.