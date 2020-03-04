The coronavirus outbreak is a global emergency now with reports of coronavirus cases being reported from many parts of India.

There are at least 28 positive cases of COVID-19 in India at present, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said here today.

“There are at least 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that have been reported so far in India. Out of which three patients, who were earlier infected in Kerala, have been cured of the disease,” said the minister.

According to Harsh Vardhan, at present, at least 9 Indian nationals and 16 foreign nationals are infected with the disease.

“There is one patient in Delhi, one in Telangana and six in Agra who have tested positive for COVID-19. The driver of the group of Italian nationals, who were touring in Jaipur, has also tested positive.

Apart from these, 16 Italian nationals have tested positive for the disease,” said Harsh Vardhan.

On the spread of the disease, the minister said that one person in Delhi infected six of his own family members in Agra. In the Italian national’s case, the tourist infected his wife also and thus other group members.

According to the health minister, the government of Italy has asked the Italian nationals to stay in India only, for the time being, therefore, all of them have been currently quarantined at ITBP isolation facility in Chhawla.

“To identify one positive case we had to trace at least 66 people’s contacts. In Telangana, at least 88 contacts were traced,” the minister said.

“People should avoid public gathering during this time. Even the Prime Minister has cancelled his Holi Milan programmes in view of coronavirus,” he added.

The Health Minister also said that the Government will set up a testing lab for COVID 19 in Iran keeping in view the Indians stranded there.

One scientist from India has already left for Iran, he said, and more scientists will be leaving later in the day at 4 p.m.

“We have been communicating at all possible platforms with the Iranian government. If the Iranian government gives consent, we will establish testing labs there so that the Indians who are to be brought back can be screened and tested there itself before their return,” he said.

The minister said at present there are 15 labs in India that are conducting tests of COVID-19. “We have directed 19 more labs to conduct the tests. Out of which 7 are already functional, rest will start working today itself.”

In view of containing the disease and as an anticipatory measure, the Health Ministry said all foreign nationals will be screened for the disease at airports from now on irrespective of whether they have come to India from COVID-affected countries or not.

The virus has affected more than 60 countries. Symptoms of COVID-19 disease are cold, cough, pneumonia and shortness of breath. The minister said that simple hygiene practices can help fight the disease.