16 nabbed for alleged links with radical Islamist group

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (MP ATS), along with Central intelligence agencies, detained 16 youth, including 11 from MP and five from Hyderabad, for their alleged links with the radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT).

According to ATS officers, raids were carried out at different places and 10 youths from Bhopal’s Aishbagh area and one from the Chhindwara district of MP were detained. Besides, five men were also nabbed from Hyderabad.

One of the detained youth, Waseem, is the nephew of renowned gas tragedy activist of Bhopal, Rasheeda Bi.

According to MP ATS Inspector General Anuraag, the operation was conducted along with teams of central agencies on 9 May.

Sources said objectionable literature, laptops, hard disks, pen drives, cash and mobile phones have been confiscated during the raids.

Officials said further investigations and the interrogation of the detainees was underway.