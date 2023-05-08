16 Haryana students to be brought back from Manipur

The Haryana government is making arrangements to bring back students of the state from Manipur who are stuck in the violence-hit areas of the north-eastern state.

As per the information received so far, 16 students pursuing education in various institutions in Manipur will be brought back to Haryana as per their wish.

An official spokesperson said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is taking stock of the situation in Manipur and has given clear instructions to the officials to make complete arrangements to bring back the students at the earliest.

“The Chief Minister has assured all possible cooperation from the state government and apart from these 16 students, if information is received about any other student, they will also be brought back safely,” he added.

The spokesperson said the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office are in constant touch with the concerned officials in Manipur and are taking updates of every situation. The chief secretary of Manipur has informed that all the students of Haryana are safe and every facility is being provided to them.

As per information received so far, five students of Haryana are pursuing education in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Imphal, eight students in Indian Institute of Information Technology Senapati, Manipur and three students in National Sports University (NSU) in Imphal, said the spokesperson.