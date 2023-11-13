Madhya Pradesh today ‘capital of corruption, BJP looting people’: Rahul Gandhi in Neemuch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack at the BJP over the purported video of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son in which he is heard discussing about money worth crores.

While Tomar’s son has termed the video fake, Rahul Gandhi used it to attack the BJP, accusing it of stealing people’s money. He also said that Madhya Pradesh, the home state of Tomar, has become “the capital of corruption” under the BJP rule.

“Today Madhya Pradesh is the capital of corruption. You must have seen the video of BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar ji’s son. They are looting your money, stealing. The people of the state are suffering losses due to the loot of BJP leaders,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in the poll-bound state’s Neemuch district.

Advertisement

The Congress and the BJP has been taking on each other as electioneering in Madhya Pradesh reaches the business end. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and the Congress party is hoping to unseat the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP from power.

The purported video Rahul Gandhi was referring to, has embarassed the BJP which has been accusing the Congress party of using Hawala money for campaigning in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, where second phase elections will he held on November 17. The first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7.

The results of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections will declared on December 3, along with three others states – Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.