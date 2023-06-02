We want President’s Rule in Manipur: Manipur Tribal Forum

Ethnic killings in Manipur are rising by the day. The Manipur Tribal Forum allegedly claims that there is a significant role in the state machinery and that it is certainly biased. The Kuki and other tribes allegedly claim that every killing is planned and somewhere the Meitei community received support from the ruling government of the state.

The representatives of the Manipur Tribal Forum of Delhi Chapter alleged that all these incidents have taken place because the state machinery allowed this to happen. In that case, the state machinery has become ineffective. So the state can function without a Chief Minister. Clearly, there is much heard noise to remove the Chief Minister of Manipur Biren Singh.

And this claim is growing by the day. Speaking to The Statesman, representative of Manipur Tribal Forum, Delhi Chapter, V Naulak said, “Kuki villages burned down amid Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on May 30th. Ten Kuki villages under island sub-division Kangpokpi district were attacked and burnt down. The number of villages that have been burnt is alarming. Therefore, we want the President’s rule in the state and want no Chief Minister in the state”.

According to Manipur Tribal Forum, Delhi Chapter, about 40 houses have been burned down in Beulahland. 70 in S.Bongjang, inn Saichang also about 70 houses have been razed, in L.Songphel about 20 houses, in Kamusaichang about 50 houses, in Nongdam Kuki about 60 houses, in Maphou Kuki about 100 houses, in Malnom and Malkon about 50 houses each and in Chaningpokpi about 60 houses were burnt.

The Manipur Tribal Forum claimed these figures are of May 29th and 30th. This was when the union home minister was in Manipur.

“We would like to believe that ultimate peace will be restored. But if this is happening during the visit of the Home Minister imagine the situation otherwise. This is happening regularly. And on top of this, there are several other issues such as due to the violence essential supplies are hit. The children and elderly need medical attention. Therefore we believe that there should be President’s Rule in the state” added Naulak.

Tribal communities reeling under severe shortages of regular medicine, daily supplies, and other essentials. The Home Minister assured all help to ease the problems in the region but the Kuki and other tribal communities are not too happy.