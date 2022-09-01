Upliftment of poor and marginalised, goal of Centre: PM Modi

PM Modi Kerala Visit: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said upliftment of the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and the marginalised is the goal of the Central government. The PM said that he along with the government is working towards providing fundamental facilities to the marginalised section of people in the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Nedumbassery near Kochi, organised by the BJP, prime minister Modi said “Azadai Ka Amritkaal’ is to take resolve to make India a developed nation. The PM emphasised that the people of Kerala have a decisive role to play in this endeavour.

Stating that the Central government is working towards providing homes to the poor, he said under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, two lakh houses have been approved and more than 1.30 lakh houses have been completed in Kerala

The prime minister said that in BJP ruled states because of double engine governments development is taking place on the fast track,

“ If such a double –engine government comes to power in Kerala, it can also move towards fast track development,” PM Modi said

He said Central government is working for opening at least one medical college in every district and it will hugely benefit the youth of Kerala. To develop modern infrastructure, the Centre government is spending around Rs 1 lakh crore on multiple projects in Kerala, the PM further said

Later, prime minister Modi inaugurated the Kochi Metro’s 1.8 km Pettah-S. N. Junction extension (Phase 1-A) and also laid foundation stone for the metro’s 11.20 km Phase-2 corridor from JLN international stadium to Infopark in Kakkanad, online from CIAL trade fair and exhibition centre.

Prime minister Modi will commission the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Ltd in Kochi on Friday at 9.30 a.m