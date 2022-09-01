Nitish repels to ‘PM for 2024’ comment, stops KCR mid-sentence

A video clip of the press conference covering related to the meeting of Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart, K Chandrashekhar Rao, held on Wednesday is going viral. BJP leaders are widely sharing the said clip, because of its relation with the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The press is asking the Telangana chief minister about the possible alliance of the opposition in the General Elections and what role would congress play in it.

The interesting part is when Rao was answering the question, Nitish Kumar intervened and urged him to restrain from any comment.

BJP leader Giriraj Singh said, “Have not seen such a press conference. KCR insulted Nitish Kumar,”. While BJP’s Amit Malviya, added salt to the injury, “Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self-conceited. KCR asked for it.”

ऐसा प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस तो हम आज तक नहीं देखे हैं। KCR नीतीश को जलील करके चले गए। pic.twitter.com/TQ0IQKt2wB — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) September 1, 2022

Sushil Modi, tweeted, “Nitish Kumar called KCR to seal his candidature for the post of the PM. But KCR did not even take his name. Nitishji got up and attempted to leave the stage. Congress leaders chanted Rahul Gandhi’s name. What can be more insulting than this?”

Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it… pic.twitter.com/k9BQPo6FCI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 31, 2022

What exactly happened on stage?

The media asked KCR about his views about Nitish Kumar and if the latter would be projected as a PM contender by the opposition, to which, he replied, “Who am I to say this? If I say this, then somebody might object. Why are you in such a rush? Let us sit and talk about this first”.

In reaction to his comment, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav quickly stood up, signaling the press that the conference was over. The journalists also started to stand up, when KCR said to the journalist whom he was answering, “I am sitting, you also please sit”.