No look out notice issued against Manish Sisodia as of now, says CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a statement clarifying Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claim on Sunday that their is a look out circular against him, the agency sources clarified that no such notice has been issued as of now as its processing presently underway.

During the day Manish Sisodia took a jibe over reports of Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and other accused in the excise policy case.

CBI sources clarified that it was a procedural matter that takes the due process to be followed before issuing it against any person.

According to sources, during searches conducted at the premises of the accused persons on August 19, two accused were not found at their location and they remained untraceable.

Although, summoned have been issued to them to join the investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the day after reports of LOC against him, he tweeted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the PM (as Gujarat chief minister) was hitting out at the then Central government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also tweeted that CBI has found nothing during the search at his house.

In LOC, the concerned agencies inform the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) regarding an individual who might leave the country without informing law enforcement agencies. BoI update the list of LOC to its officers at immigration checkpoints at international airports and seaports.

There are certain categories of LOC like where a person is completely banned to go outside the country and in a certain category he can go but have to take permission and inform the concerned law enforcement agency.

