Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia today said that Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader in the nation to hold a vision for the Aam Aadmi (common people).

He said that Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance is now being emulated by other political parties. The senior leader said that the electoral campaigns of BJP and Congress were based on the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance.

He said that since the BJP was now following the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance, he hoped that they wouldn’t act as an obstructionist in Delhi Government’s initiatives for citizens.

“Recently when Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah was campaigning in West Bengal, he promised free electricity up to 200 units should the BJP be elected to power. In Kerala, the BJP has promised to free public transport for women, and in Tamil Nadu, the party has said that they’ll bring in a model of governance that’s similar to what can be seen in Delhi,” Manish Sisodia said.

“Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted upon the relevance of home isolation and how it’s a strong line of defence in containing COVID; he mentioned the importance of creating micro containment zones across the country,” Sisodia added.

Sisodia further said that BJP and Congress are fighting elections across the country based on Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance.

“I’ve noted that the BJP and the Congress are fighting elections across the country on the foundation of the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance, they forging ahead on the basis of the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance, and this gives us immense pleasure. This proves that Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader with a vision for the nation, he understands the pulse of the people, and knows what is required to push people, and the nation ahead. He is the only leader with the administrative will to walk the talk.” Sisodia said.

“It is only Arvind Kejriwal who knows how to take the nation in the right direction through his impeccable leadership. Today, everybody is asking for votes on the basis of the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance. Delhi has become a paragon of governance and development in every sphere, right from its economy to hospitals to schools,” Sisodia added.

Mentioning how other parties are inspired by the Delhi model of governance, Sisodia said, “The BJP is following, adopting the Arvind Kejriwal model in other states, but when it comes to Delhi, they only want to put hurdles in our path and prevent any development from taking place. The Prime Minister has asked Chief Ministers to adopt and encourage home isolation for COVID positive cases, something which we began in Delhi first. You would remember that last year, the Delhi government had advised home isolation for asymptomatic cases, a concept that was devised by Shri Arvind Kejriwal. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah–who wanted a compulsory five-day institutional quarantine–had protested against this step, and it was only after a tough fight that this was then seamlessly implemented across Delhi. We’re pleased that the Prime Minister agrees with and suggests home isolation as the first war against COVID.”

“In West Bengal, Shri Amit Shah is selling this development model. We hope that the Prime Minister, who is the leader of the nation, would agree to our suggestion because he wouldn’t become any smaller if he does. He should invite CM Arvind Kejriwal every fortnight for tea to exchange notes on governance and share their vision for the development of our nation. We sincerely hope there won’t be any further hurdles in our road to development,” Sisodia said.