Once the epicentre of farmers’ movement that propelled chief minister Mamata Banerjee to power, Nandigram has again become the cynosure of West Bengal Assembly election from where Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination today.

Adhikari, after filing his nomination papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office, stressed on the importance of Nandigram seat saying, “The journey to Asol Poriborton (real change) and restoring a Sonar Bangla will begin from here.”

Amidst palpable excitement and tension, Adhikari offered his prayers at Sonachuri Singhobahini temple and from there went to Janaki Nath temple following which he headed to Haldia.

A tremendous felicitation awaited him in Haldia where BJP workers in vast numbers had gathered to welcome him. Adhikari held a brief public address and on the dais were present Union ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan, who lionised Adhikari as the ‘Bengal tiger’ like Shiv Sena, lending their support for TMC, had hailed Banerjee as ‘Bengal’s tigress’.

“There is a lack of employment opportunities in the state. To bring change, we need to remove this TMC which has turned into a private company, where only ‘Didi’ and ‘Bhaipo’ can speak freely,” Adhikari said during his address.

He also said, “I hope to receive people’s blessings. I’m confident people will support BJP and vote us to power for real development in West Bengal. There is no question of any competition. BJP won 18 Parliamentary seats in 2019 and it will form a strong government this time by a huge margin.”

Irani stunned everyone when she started speaking in Bengali, launching a scathing attack on Banerjee. Countering TMC’s popular campaign slogan “Bengal wants its daughter”, Irani asked an emphatic crowd, “Which daughter does Bengal want? The one who thrashes an 80- year-old woman? Who murders BJP workers? Who doesn’t allow Durga idol immersion and Saraswati Puja? Who recites Chandipath in Nandigram and says ‘Khela Hobe’? Didi is causing chaos in the state and playing with the lives of women and children.” Stating that people across the nation were benefited by the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Irani alleged that TMC supremo deprived people of the Centre’s schemes.

Accompanied by Irani and Pradhan, thronged by supporters, Adhikari led a km-long mega roadshow, exhibiting his clout and connect and filed his nomination papers at Haldia SDO office.

“Honoured to stand with the people of Nandigram all these years and it’s my duty to be by their side in the future as well,” he said after filing his papers.

Pradhan said, “Two days ago, Didi said I had been lathi-charged in Nandigram, but it was Suvendu bhai who got hit first and fought in 2006-2007 (anti-land acquisition movement).”Earlier, Pradhan paid tribute to revolutionary Matangini Hazra, who participated in the freedom struggle, in Tamluk.

Before leaving for Haldia, Adhikari met the family members of those who died in the Nandigram agitation. “My relationship with them is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every 5 years when polls come. They will defeat her. I am also filing my nomination, I am a voter of Nandigram,” he said.

The battle for Nandigram has become a prestige issue for Banerjee as Adhikari had vowed to defeat her by a margin of 50,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public rally on 20 March in Contai. BJP sources said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will visit several Assembly seats in Junglemahal area. Adityanath will address a huge rally on 16 March at Balarampur, Purulia. Later, he will go to Raipur and Belda. Irani will attend a rally on 14 March at Manbazar. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will address a rally on 13 March at Gorabazar.