Famous for the traditional Pashmina and Kani embroidery, Kanihama in the Budgam district of central Kashmir is being developed as “handloom village”.

District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza on Thursday announced this in a meeting.

He said that the Centre’s Ministry of Textiles has approved the development of Kanihama as handloom village for being the traditional seat of Pashmina and Kani shawl weaving in Kashmir.

He said that the village is convenient location and makes it suitable place for having around 250 handloom weaver households besides having more than 500 weavers and Crewel, Sozni artisans in Kanihama who are famous for their Pashmina, Kani shawls and embroidery works.

The DDC exhorted upon officers to prepare and submit estimates and DPR of works to be carried out by concerned departments within next three working days.

The DDC said that development of Kanihama as handloom village shall not only become another tourist attraction but also promote the craft and boost local artisans and their economic prospects.

He said there shall be facilities like looms, handlooms and handicraft showrooms, training for latest and innovative designs and other related facilities available to artisans in the village.

The works to be carried out under the project shall include repair and construction of internal village roads, installation of ATM, drinking water, toilet facilities and construction of 30 work sheds, 20 looms, parks, display of publicity hoardings, signage, installation of solar and street lights, beautification of surroundings and creation of tourist attraction points, craft demo in the village and plying of eco friendly buses.

The DC further instructed that a town planner shall be hired to ensure that proper identification, management and location of sites is carried out at the Kanihama centre.