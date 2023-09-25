15-year-old detained in UP for objectionable posts on social media

Police in Bareilly said that a 15-year-old student has been detained for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses on social media.

Local BJP leader Mintu Singh alleged the Class 10 student’s remarks on social media caused resentment among Hindu organisations.

After screenshots of the student’s comments became widely circulated on social media, BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations reached Izzatnagar police station and demanded action.

Police officials said that the matter was being investigated.