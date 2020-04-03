As many as 1305 persons, including 106 foreign nationals, who had attended a congregation of Tabligh-e-Jamaat in New Delhi have been traced in various districts of Haryana.

Disclosing details on Friday, the Director General of Police (DGP), Manoj Yadava said these 1305 Tabligh Jamaat workers have been tracked down in 15 districts of Haryana.

He said most of them were immediately placed under quarantine in various quarantine centers established by concerned districts administration. After testing eight persons, three each from Palwal and Nuh and two from Ambala, have tested positive for COVID -19 so far.

Out of these about 500 Tabligh Jamaat workers admitted to having visited “Banglewali Masjid” located in Nizamuddin area of Delhi also known as “Markaz”. After testing eight persons, three each from Palwal and Nuh and two from Ambala, have tested positive for COVID -19 so far.

The DGP said 106 of 1305 Tabligh Jamaat workers are foreign nationals who have been tracked down from five different districts – Faridabad, Ambala, Panipat, Palwal and Nuh.

These foreigners belong mostly to Indonesia, Philippines, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

All of them have been placed under quarantine and their passports have been taken into possession by police. Five separate FIRs have been registered under the relevant provisions of IPC and Foreigner’s Act in these five districts.

Besides this, 933 Tabligh Jamaat workers. belonging to different states of India including Maharashra, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Bihar, were in Haryana for Tabligh related work. They have also been placed in quarantine centers or in the Mosques where they were found. Their samples have been collected and sent to concerned laboratories for examination.

Haryana Police has also tracked down 266 Tabligh Jamaat workers belonging to Haryana who had visited different states for Tabligh related works and had returned during last 10 days to their villages.

Since they are also potential carriers of Corona virus, they have also been placed under quarantine. They mostly belong to districts Gurugram, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Nuh, Sonipat, Jind and Palwal.

Yadava said about half of the Tabligh Jamaat workers tracked throughout Haryana were found in district Nuh. In fact, 636 Tabligh Jamaat workers including 57 foreigners and 528 from other States have been tracked down in district Nuh alone.

The gathering in Nizamuddin West area of the national capital has emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots, prompting other states to launch a search for those who attended it and who was possibly exposed to the infection.