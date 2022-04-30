126 judges vacancies filled in HCs, 50 more to be made: CJI says in 39th Conference of CJs

The CJI N V Ramana today requested the Chief Justices of various state High Courts, to forward the names of judges to ensure filling up the required vacancies of judges at the earliest.

“I request the Chief Justices of High Courts, which are still having a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest,” the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said, at the 39th Conference of the Chief Justices, which was held after a gap of 6 years.

The CJI also said that in the past one year, we have got nine new judges to the Supreme Court and 10 new Chief Justice for High Courts.

Highlighting the need and fulfilment of judge’s requirements in the dispensation of justice, the CJI said that 126 judges vacancies in various High Courts were filled in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments.

“Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your (Chief Justices of various state High Courts) and wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution,” the CJI Ramana said.

He said that in addition to taking stock of the progress made in implementation of the resolutions adopted six years ago, we will also be taking up discussion on many issues, including that of strengthening of IT infrastructure and connectivity at all court complexes pan India on priority basis, Human Resources / Personnel Policy, Needs of district courts and many others.

He also said that these issues which will be likely to be addressed in the two days program would be; Infrastructure and capacity building: Institutionalising the mechanism for augmenting and creating state-of-the-art judicial infrastructure, Institutional and legal reforms, Appointment of High Court Judges, Emoluments of High Court Judges and augmenting post retiral benefits of High Court Judges.

On the judicial side, the Courts across the country have offered huge respite to the people who were struggling to survive the pandemic. I congratulate all of you for contributing to the humanitarian efforts in your own way, the CJI Ramana said.

“NALSA continued with its services, uninterrupted, offering relief to millions of marginalised during this period,” he said, and added unfortunately, we ended up losing many colleagues, officers and staff and advocates to the pandemic.

The CJI offered his sincere condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives due to pandemic.