124 properties of those involved in terror funding in J&K attached

Acting tough against those involved in terror funding, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police has attached 124 properties across the Union territory.

An official spokesman said that in consonance with the policy of the government for zero tolerance towards anti State activities, the SIA and the executive wing of the J&K Police has widened the legal framework against terror funding by attaching 124 properties, land and buildings at 86 locations across J&K.

These properties, during the course of investigation in terrorism related cases, have been established prima facia to be either proceeds of terrorism or used in such activities which are aimed at furtherance of terrorism and secessionism.

Invoking provisions of section 8 and section 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), SIA and executive wing of police, after orders from competent authorities designated under UAPA, have set into motion legal process for forfeiture of these tainted properties, by courts having relevant legal and territorial jurisdiction.

Nearly, 77 of these properties belong to proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami, which has been notified under Section 8 of UAPA in Case FIR number 17/2019 U/S 10, 11 and 13 UA (P) Act of Police Station Batamalo being investigated by SIA.

Exhibiting strong resolve against terrorism, the action therefore has been taken following due process of law, to deracinate the terror support system, as per requirements of international charters and conventions against terrorism.