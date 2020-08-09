Eleven family members of Pakistan Hindu migrant group were found dead at a family farm in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said. One family member, was however found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of Dechu area, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhat said, “But the surviving member claimed to have no idea about the incident, which believed to have happened in the night.”

“We are yet to ascertain the cause and means of death. But apparently, all the members appeared to have committed suicide by consuming some chemical in the night,” SP Barhat said.

According to police, there was a smell of some chemical around and in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something.

This group Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.

“There was neither any injury mark on any of the bodies nor any evidence of any foul play,” the SP said. “But we have roped in the forensic team and a dog squad to arrive at any final conclusion.”

Meanwhile, the preliminary information indicated that there was some family dispute over some unknown issue.

“Once we interrogate the survivor, we would be in any position to find out that what had led to this incident”, SP said.