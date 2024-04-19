10.67% electoral cast votes in Rajasthan’s 12 LS constituencies till 9 am

Out of 2.54 crore electors, about 10.6 per cent cast their votes in first phase polls in Rajasthan’s 12 Lok Sabha constituencies till 9 am where 114 contestants including two Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Bhupendra Yadav are in the poll fray.

The polling began in 24,370 polling stations at 7 am and will last till 6 pm.

First phase LS constituencies are: Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur-rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

BJP is contesting on all 12 seats while the Congress has made alliance with CPI-M on Sikar seat, and BSP on all 12 seats. Besides, 24 other political parties’ candidates are among the contestants.

Altogether 102 male and 12 females are also trying their poll fortune in the first phase.

Altogether 24,370 polling booths have been set up and 76,962 police personnel Including home guards, RAC jawans have been deployed besides 175 companies of Central Police Force have taken positions for free and fair polls, and to maintain law and order in the state.