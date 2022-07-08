Over 1 lakh devotees perform ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Over one lakh devotees have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra so far as another batch of 6,159 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley on Friday.

“The ongoing Amarnath Yatra has been completed by almost 100,000 devotees, and today another group of 6,159 pilgrims departed Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley. 2037 of these are pilgrims who are travelling to the base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam, respectively “On Friday, official sources reported.

The 14-kilometre hike to the cave shrine required by the Baltal path is required for pilgrims. The following day, after receiving “darshan” at the cave shrine, they return to the base camp.

To go to the cave shrine following the conventional Pahalgam path, one must hike 48 kilometres over the course of four days.

For devotees on both routes, helicopter services are also offered.

3,888 metres above sea level is where the cave shrine is located.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 began on June 30 and will conclude on August 11 during Shravan Purnima, which falls on the same day as the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

(with inputs from IANS)