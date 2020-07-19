Waterlogging in several areas of the national capital due to overnight heavy rains affected movement of traffic in the city on Sunday. A 56-year-old man reportedly drowned in a waterlogged stretch on the Minto Road in Delhi.

A bus driver, conductor and an auto-rickshaw driver were, however, rescued by the firefighters.

A person identified as Kundan Kumar, a resident of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand was driving a Tata Ace from New Delhi railway station towards Connaught Place this morning, said officials.

” He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass, but apparently couldn’t succeed. He seems to have died of drowning. No external injury marks on his person were found,” a senior police officer was quoted by IANS as saying.

Kumar is survived by his wife and two daughters, according to officials.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Inquest Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are underway, police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said,” Firefighters rescued the driver and conductor of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus after it also got stuck in deep water at the Minto bridge underpass along with an auto. The auto driver was also rescued.”

Delhi received its first spell of heavy rains this morning which inundated low-lying areas.

According to News18 report, several houses have also been washed away in Anna Colony near ITO as heavy rainfall resulted in the sewage water being washed out. No one was present in the house at the time of the incident and Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines are present at the spot, reported ANI.