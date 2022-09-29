⁦Digvijaya Singh meets Shashi Tharoor after confirming his candidature for congress president

On Thursday, Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh met Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor after collecting the nomination form and joined the race for the post of congress president.

Taking to a microblogging site, Shashi Tharoor added, “Received a visit from ⁦Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, congress will win!”

Earlier today, speaking to the media, Singh added that “Today I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow.”

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh met Rahul Gandhi in Kerala at the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and arrived in the national capital last evening to collect the nomination form.