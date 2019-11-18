J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday said that Pakistan and handlers of terrorists have become desperate and were trying various tactics to provoke and scare people in Kashmir.

Reviewing the situation, the DGP directed the officers to identify the saboteurs and the elements that were trying to disturb the peace.

Dilbag Singh visited Srinagar and inaugurated the Zonal Cyber Police Station at District Police Office, refurbished Police Component office, and also chaired officers meeting wherein he reviewed security and law and order in Srinagar district. IGP Kashmir SP Pani accompanied the DGP during his visit to DPO Srinagar.

Dilbag Singh stressed the police to remain alert and fully prepared to thwart any act of saboteurs.

During his interaction with the senior officers, the DGP sought individual briefings on important subjects of law and order, the security of vital installations, preventive measures taken, and surveillance through different methods.

As normalcy has returned to the valley, the DGP said that the issues with regard to traffic regulations should be looked into so that the general people do not face any problem while commuting from one place to another.

He said that the challenges of militancy have been faced effectively in the past and more needs to be done on this front to curb it completely. He said that the cases of militancy and violence by terrorists and mischief mongers should be taken to a logical conclusion through appropriate investigations.

The DGP directed that the mischief mongers should be booked under stringent laws. He said that effective steps must be taken against drug peddlers and NDPS cases should be investigated thoroughly. He also directed field officers to take good care of the deployments and constabulary by taking measures for keeping them comfortable in the harsh winter months, especially during night duties.

Earlier, the DGP inaugurated the Zonal Cyber police station at District Police office, Srinagar, and also the refurbished Srinagar component office. On this occasion the DGP said that ‘CARGO- in pursuit of excellence’ has been trying to move further in the direction of being a professional place.

He hoped that certain state-of-the-art gadgets have made the police component a better-equipped unit for its assigned task.