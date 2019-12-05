The government has taken up incidents of harassment, aggressive surveillance, and intimidation of the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from time to time, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, he said Pakistan has been asked to ensure the safety and security of the Indian diplomatic mission and its diplomatic and consular officials.

Muraleedharan said it has been impressed upon Pakistan that respective diplomatic missions should be allowed to function normally in keeping with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961, and the bilateral Code of Conduct signed by the two countries in 1992.

On 30 March 2018, India and Pakistan mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan. The implementation of this understanding was regularly followed up through diplomatic channels, he added.

In another reply in the Lower House, Muraleedharan said India has categorically and unequivocally rejected Pakistan’s blatant misrepresentation of facts and fabricated narratives at international fora, including at the UN.

The government, he said, has briefed members of the international community on Pakistan’s false propaganda and its continued aid and abetment to cross-border terrorism against India, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a result of the Government’s efforts, Pakistan’s attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India; to present an alarmist situation of the region and its abuse of international fora including the UN have been successfully and effectively thwarted.