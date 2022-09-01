India, China hold military level talks to discuss routine matters

The Indian and Chinese armies have once again held talks on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It is being told that this conversation has taken place at the Division Commander level.

According to defence sources, an Indian Army and Chinese Army Division Commander level meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss routine matters related to maintaining peace along the Line of Actuality in the Ladakh sector.

Sources familiar with the matter said such meetings are held regularly after every three months at various levels to discuss the issues of maintaining peace and border management.

The meeting comes at a time when it is being claimed that the Chinese PLA is continuing heavy construction activities along the LAC to further upgrade its military infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

During the talks, the Indian and Chinese sides under the leadership of the division commanders discussed issues related to peace in the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) sector and other areas.

Earlier, India and China held talks in the Chushul sector in the wake of recent airspace violations by the Chinese Air Force, where India warned China against any misadventure.