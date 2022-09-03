Hrithik Roshan as ‘Vedha’ will be seen in 3 different looks

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ is gearing up to release this September. After dropping a jaw-opening teaser and trailer, the makers of the film now have revealed that Hrithik will be seen in 3 different looks as Vedha.

A source shared, “As an actor, Hrithik has always dared to adapt to his onscreen characters. From looking at the part to imbibing the mannerisms, right from his debut film Kaho Naa. Pyar hai to his last releases Super 30 & War, whenever Hrithik does a film, he makes it a point to transform and surprise.”

Further adding, “Vikram Vedha will showcase the journey and backstory of Vedha. For this, Hrithik will be seen sporting 3 different looks in the film. The trailer opens up the world of Vikram Vedha a lot more, where the audience can witness Vedha in his full glory.”

Vikram Vedha also marks to be a career milestone for Hrithik Roshan as the film stands to be his 25th Film.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment, the film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.