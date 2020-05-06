It’s been a long time now since the Government has announced the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Ever since it has been announced, everyone is in home quarantine and spending most of their time with their families. Also, to kill the boredom, we have been finding new ways to remain healthy and fit amidst lockdown. B-town celebrities are in the same league. They have been doing one or the other thing to treat their fans on social media. From doing household chores to cooking, B-town is making sure to try their hands on everything. Recently, De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen experimenting in the kitchen.

To put an end to her craving, the actress was seen baking banana chocolate oatmeal cookies. The actress has also shared the full recipe with the fans.

Here is the basic recipe:

Ingredients

Ripe Bananas: 2

Oatmeal: 50gm

Muesli (optional)

Unsweetened cacao: 2tbsp

Grated chocolate

Method

Preheat the oven at 180 degrees celsius. For the cookies, Rakul took two ripe bananas and mashed them in a bowl using a spoon. She also mentioned that you should not mash the bananas in a blender. She added the oatmeal to the mashed bananas and mixed them. To give the cookies a little more flavour, the actress added some muesli. To this mixture, she added two teaspoons of unsweetened cacao and finally, Rakul grated a chocolate bar and added it to the mixture.

For baking, the actress greased the baking tray. She made small circles of the dough and flattened them a little before placing them. She then placed the tray full of cookies in the oven for about 10-12 minutes. She also mentioned, if you are not a fan of chocolate, you can add anything you want, dry fruits or nuts. If you want to make your healthy cookies sweeter, you can add honey or maple syrup to the dough.

And the final product is ready.