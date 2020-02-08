Fenugreek leaves (methi), green peas (matar) and soya chunks are sautéed together for a healthy and delicious dish having tempting green colour and zesty flavour. With a touch of salt and few spices, you can enhance the taste of this nutrient-rich vegetable. Any meal will become healthier with this simple and low-carb vegan dish. A handful of soya chunks gives the dish a sophisticated touch. Hearty green peas are boiled to perfection and fenugreek leaves are sautéed just to make them soft to eat. This dish comes together fast and looks impressive.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Peas: 1 cup

Methi: 2 cups (finely chopped)

Soya chunks: 1 cup (soaked)

Tomato: 4 (large)

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/3 tsp

Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

Mustard oil: 2 tbsp

Method

Boil green peas in an open pan until soft. Drain excess water and keep aside. Wash soya chunks thoroughly and soak them in warm water for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, drain the water and wash the chunks again squeezing them to remove water-soaked by them. Keep them aside. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Saute finely chopped fenugreek leaves on medium-low flame until all the moisture evaporates. Stir occasionally. Turn off the flame and keep aside.

Make a paste of tomatoes. Heat one tablespoon of oil and add tomato paste. Cook it over medium-low flame until it leaves oil on the sides. Add soya chunks, salt, turmeric powder and red chilli powder. Mix well. Cover the pan and cook for 10 minutes on low flame. Add boiled peas, sautéed fenugreek leaves and lemon juice. Give a good stir. Cook for another five minutes on low flame stirring occasionally. Turn off the flame. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot with chapati or paratha.

This recipe will help you get lunch or dinner on the table in no time with enough nourishment to keep you going.