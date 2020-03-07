Mix vegetable chaat is a healthy snack made by combining different colourful vegetables like cauliflower, carrot, beans, green peas, broccoli potato and baby corns. Seasoned with salt, lemon juice and some mild spices, this refreshing chaat is full of nutrients and can be enjoyed as a healthy Holi snack amidst of a number of high-calorie unhealthy snacks which are generally eaten on this festival. It can fill your stomach well and satisfy your taste buds with its tangy flavour. This snack is the perfect recipe for health enthusiasts while playing with colours and drenching in water.

Steamed vegetable chaat is a fun way to include some healthy veggies in your Holi menu. It takes just a few minutes to make this snack dish. It can be enjoyed without any guilt as it is high in nutrients and low in calories. You can also add any steamed vegetable of your choice in this chaat like steamed beetroot, sweet potato and cabbage.

Here is the simple recipe to prepare this chaat:

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients

Peas: 4 cups (boiled)

Cauliflower: 1 kg

Carrot: 500 grams

Beans: 250 grams

Baby corns: 12

Broccoli: 500 grams

Potato: 2 (large and boiled)

Lemon juice: 6 tbsp

Black pepper powder: 1-2 tsp (acc. to taste)

Chaat masala: 1-2 tsp (acc. to taste)

Salt to taste

Method

Wash peas thoroughly and boil them in plenty of water in an open pan. When they become soft, turn off the flame and drain the water. Keep the boiled peas aside. Boil potatoes in pressure cooker. Peel them and cut them into small cubes when they cool. Keep aside. Peel off carrot. Wash thoroughly and dice into small pieces. Cut cauliflower and broccoli into small florets. Wash thoroughly and keep aside. Wash baby corns and cut them into thin round slices. Wash beans thoroughly and cut into small pieces. Heat one glass of water in a big pressure cooker. Take a steel container in which all the chopped raw vegetables can come together and the container can be placed inside the pressure cooker.

Combine together chopped beans, cauliflower, broccoli, baby corns and carrot in the container. When the water in the pressure cooker starts boiling, place a steel coaster at its bottom and keep the vegetable container over the coaster. Cover the lid of the cooker. Give one whistle on high flame. Then simmer the vegetables on low flame for five minutes. Turn off the flame and let the pressure release on its own. Open the cooker and take out the steamed vegetable bowl. Transfer the veggies in a big mixing bowl. Add boiled peas and boiled potato cubes. Add lemon juice, salt, black pepper powder and chaat masala. Toss all ingredients to mix well. Serve warm in small glass bowls.

You can keep all vegetables steamed in advance a few hours before serving this chaat. Just microwave the pre-steamed vegetables for a minute to warm them because this chaat tastes better when served little warm. Add lemon juice and other seasonings after warming the vegetables and toss well before serving.