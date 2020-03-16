Looking for a delicious and healthy breakfast sandwich? This omelette sandwich is great to start your day. It offers great nutrients and also it is easy to make. The secret is choosing a healthy source of protein, such as eggs and a healthy source of carbs, such as whole-grain bread. When it comes to delicious and healthy sandwiches, vegetables can be the star. So here is the recipe of vegetable omelette sandwich wrap. It is easy and simple to eat on your breakfast table or on the go.

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Eggs: 4

Whole grain sandwich bread slices: 2

Broccoli: ½ cup (cut into small florets)

Mushroom: ½ cup (thinly sliced)

Red bell pepper: ½ cup (cut in small chunks)

Yellow bell pepper: ½ cup (cut in small chunks)

Corn kernels: 1 tbsp

Garlic: 6 cloves

Green chillies: 2

Onion: 1

Salt to taste

Pepper powder: 1 tsp

Coriander leaves: few

Olive oil: 2 tbsp

Butter: 2 tbsp

Method

Heat olive oil in a pan. Add finely chopped garlic and saute for a second. Add finely chopped onion and green chillies. Cook until onion is little tender. Add broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers and boiled corn kernels. Saute for 10 minutes on medium-low flame. Add salt and pepper powder. Mix well and cook for five minutes. Turn off flame. Add coriander leaves and let it cool.

Take a whole grain bread slice. Spread a thin layer of this cooked vegetable mix on it. Repeat the same process for another bread slice. Heat one tablespoon of butter in a non-stick pan. Beat two eggs, add salt and mix well. Spread it on the hot pan. When the omelette is semi-cooked from the bottom surface, place the bread slice over it in the centre with vegetable mixture facing upwards.

Fold the sides of the omelette spreading outside the bread piece over the sides of the bread slice. Turn around carefully. Cook for few seconds and take out in a serving plate with the wrap side facing upwards. Cook the second sandwich wrap in the same way. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

Adding cheese, mayo and other fatty toppings can turn this sandwich into a diet disaster. Keep your sandwich simple with healthy ingredients.