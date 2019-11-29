Garlic bread is a very delicious Italian snack dish that goes great with anything or everything. These cheesy and buttery quick-bites can fit the menu of every party, gathering or meal. Flavoured with perfect spices and aromas of herbs, it pleases both kids and adults. So everyone is sure to be happy.

Garlic bread tastes great with soups, tea or coffee. It can be easily and quickly made at home with very few ingredients. The delicious recipe begins from a soft and fresh garlic bread loaf that creates the most heavenly textured cheesy garlic bread. No party or holiday season is complete without a slice of this cheesy bread. If you are a garlic lover, make sure to try this recipe.

Learn how to make Italian Cheesy Garlic Bread right at your home that is perfectly buttery, spicy and oh so yummy! The taste of this garlic bread is similar to the ones we get in pizza outlets.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Baking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Garlic bread loaf: 1 big (12 slices)

Mozzarella cheese: 3 cups cup (grated)

Salted butter: 1 cup (softened)

Garlic paste: 2 tsp

Black pepper powder: ½ tsp

Oregano: 2 tbsp

Red chilli flakes: 2 tbsp

Green chillies: 4 (finely chopped)

Onion: 1 (big – finely chopped)

Black olive rings: 2 tbsp

Method:

Cut garlic bread loaf into 1” thick slices. Mix well-softened butter, garlic paste, and black pepper powder. Spread the butter mixture on the top surface of all the slices evenly one by one. Sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese generously on each butter coated garlic bread slice. Sprinkle little chopped onion and two-three small pieces each of olive rings and green chillies. Preheat oven on 180 degrees C. Place prepared garlic bread slices on the tray of a pre-heated oven. Bake until cheese is slightly melted and brown. Take out from the oven. Sprinkle oregano and red chilli flakes. Serve immediately hot with cheesy-mayo dip.

To make cheesy mayonnaise dip – Take one cup (100 grams) of cream cheese, two teaspoons of garlic paste, six teaspoons of mayonnaise, one-fourth of black pepper powder, two-third teaspoons of oregano and one-fourth teaspoon of salt. Mix all ingredients well until creamy. Refrigerate for three to four hours and serve chilled with sizzling hot garlic bread.

Tips to make perfect cheesy garlic bread:

The best taste is all about the garlic bread loaf. A superior quality fresh and soft loaf will turn out into perfect taste. Do not store the loaf in the refrigerator. It can be kept out safely for three to four days from the date of manufacture. Try to buy a fresh loaf on the same day you are making this snack.

Freshly ground garlic cloves are the key to these flavor-packed garlic bread.

Make sure your butter is really soft at the time of mixing garlic paste.

Make sure to pre-heat the oven before placing the prepared garlic bread with toppings.

Be judicious with the toppings. The bulk amount cannot be handled by delicate small slices.

Try this fool-proof recipe. These little pillows of heaven will surely become a family favourite. Serve them at a birthday party, Christmas celebration or New Year’s Eve or even on a Sunday supper with a full meal of pizza, soup, and chocolate brownie.