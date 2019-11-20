Dahi Ke Kabab is an utterly delicious recipe loaded with hung curd, cheese and paneer. It is a type of cutlet or fried starter that is slightly tricky to make because the binding agent is used in very little quantity. If the binding agent is added in a little more amount, the kababs lose their softness and mouth-melting texture. Paneer and cheese lend them the mouth-melting texture and spices give them a flavourful taste.

It is an amazing snack that will soon become your favourite appetizer. Serve it with tomato ketchup and coriander-mint-yogurt chutney. Follow the recipe:

Serves: 10-12

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Hung curd: 750 grams

Grated paneer: 400 grams

Grated cheese: 200 grams

Besan: 10 tbsp (roasted)

Ginger: 1 tsp (grated)

Green chillies: 4 (finely chopped)

Fresh coriander leaves: ½ cup (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder: 2 tsp

Bread crumbs as required

Oil for frying

Method

Take a big mixing bowl. Combine together all ingredients except breadcrumbs. Mix well with hands. You can add little more roasted besan if you find the consistency of the mixture wet. Grease your hands with oil and make lemon size round balls out of this mixture. Coat these balls with bread crumbs generously. In the meantime, heat oil for frying in a frying pan. When the oil is appropriately hot, fry dahi kababs in small portions on medium-low flame flipping from both sides until golden crisp. Take out on the kitchen towel. Serve with tomato ketchup and green coriander chutney mixed with fresh yogurt. To make dahi wali green chutney, take two cups of coriander leaves and half a cup of mint leaves. Wash them thoroughly. In a food processor, add mint leaves, coriander leaves, salt, three green chillies and a half cup of fresh yogurt. Make a fine paste. Dahi wali green chutney is ready.

Tips to make perfect Dahi Kababs:

Make sure to use fresh yogurt and paneer. Never use sour yogurt or stale paneer.

You can use home-made paneer and home-made yogurt for better results.

Hang yogurt for sufficient hours to squeeze out all extra water from it. Lesser the water content, better will be the taste of dahi kababs.

Use only roasted gram flour (besan). Avoid the raw pasty taste.

Make sure to coat the kababs properly with bread crumbs before frying. It will prevent them from cracking and breaking. Also, bread crumb coating gives a crunchy delicious taste to the snack.

Dahi ke kabab is a North Indian party snack dish that can be served as a starter with any cold or hot beverage. Besides deep-frying, you can also grill or bake them to make them healthier. You can also use Greek yogurt instead of home-made curd.

Aren’t these kababs rich and yummy? You will certainly love them at first bite.