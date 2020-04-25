Paneer fries is a delicious crispy party snack. It is flavourful and will be loved by kids and grown-ups alike. Although this snack can be made in many different ways, the recipe we are sharing today is super quick to make and super yummy to eat. Paneer can be deep fried or shallow fried. They are coated with a spicy maida batter and then wrapped with bread crumbs for extra crispiness. This snack can be eaten with tomato ketchup and mint-coriander chutney or any dip. Here is the recipe of deep fried version. It will never disappoint you.

Serves: 3

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Paneer: 300 grams

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Chat masala: 3 tsp

Batter

Maida: 1 cup

Green chillies: 2 (finely chopped)

Garlic: 6 cloves (finely chopped)

Ginger paste: 1 tsp

Red chilli powder: ½ tsp

Chat masala: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Bread crumb coating

Bread crumbs: 1 cup

Suji: ¼ cup

Sesame seeds : 1/3 cup

Method

Cut paneer into thick square slices of 2.5” by 2.5” having a width of half inches each. Cut the slices diagonally into triangles. Sprinkle little salt, red chilli powder and chat masala on both the sides of the paneer triangles. Keep aside. Mix all the ingredients of bread crumb coating well. Spread it in a flat plate to coat the battered paneer. Make a thick batter by mixing maida, chopped garlic, ginger paste, green chillies, red chilli powder, salt, chat masala and enough water that can coat paneer triangles properly. Heat oil for frying. Dip the spice-sprinkled paneer triangles in the prepared batter. Coat them immediately with the bread crumb mixture and deep fry in small batches – two or three at a time at medium-low flame. Flip the triangles to fry them golden brown from both the sides. Serve hot and crisp.

Note: Use fresh and firm paneer to make this snack. Water-logged paneer never gets super crispy.