Baby corn is a versatile vegetable that can be used to make a variety of snacks and dishes. Make a simple stir-fry with it or include it in salads, soups, stews, noodles, pastas, fritters or curries – everything turns out great with it.

Here is a quick and easy recipe in which baby corn is the key ingredient. It is a deep fried snack which is crisp and super delicious to eat. The crunchy snack is eaten with hot garlic-tomato sauce which altogether adds a lot of flavour to the snack dish.

Serves: 4-5

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Baby corns: 20

Ginger paste: 2 tsp

Garlic paste: 2 tsp

Green chilli paste: 1 tsp

Cloves: 2-3 (crushed)

Red chilli sauce: 1 tsp

Chat masala: 2 tsp

Oil: for frying

Coriander leaves: for garnishing

For batter coating

Maida: ¾ cup

Besan: ¾ cup

Salt: to taste

Baking powder: 1/3 tsp

For hot garlic-tomato sauce

Tomato: 8

Garlic: 10 cloves (finely chopped)

Tomato sauce: 3 tbsp

Red chilli powder: 1½ tbsp

White vinegar: 1½ tbsp

Salt: to taste

Oil: 2 tbsp

Method

Prepare the sauce first. Boil eight cups of water in a big wok. Add whole tomatoes after washing and removing their stem eye with a sharp knife. Boil for five minutes on medium-low flame. Turn off the flame and drain the water. Let the tomatoes cool. Remove the skin of the tomatoes with hand or knife. Chop them into small pieces. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add chopped garlic. Saute for few seconds. Add chopped tomatoes, red chilli powder and salt. Cook on medium-low flame stirring and mashing it with a potato masher after regular intervals. Cook until tomatoes soften and the sauce thickens. Add vinegar and tomato ketchup. Mix well. Cook for two more minutes. Turn off the flame. The sauce is ready. Keep aside to cool.

Boil 6 glasses of water and add a teaspoon of salt. Add crushed cloves and washed baby corns. When a boil comes on high flame, simmer on medium-low flame for five minutes. Turn off the flame. Drain the water and wipe dry the boiled baby corns. Mix ginger, garlic and green chilli paste. Marinate baby corns in it for an hour. Keep in refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to set. In the meantime, prepare the batter. Mix maida, besan, salt and baking powder. Add enough water to make a thick paste which can coat baby corns well. Mix the batter well. Heat oil for deep frying in a frying pan. Take out the marinated baby corns. Dip them in the batter and roll to coat the batter on all sides well. Slide one by one in the hot oil and fry until golden brown flipping on both sides until golden crisp. Take out on a kitchen towel to soak excess oil. Sprinkle chat masala. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with garlic-tomato sauce.

Try this excellent starter – batter coated deep fried baby corns. Truly amazing! The spicy recipe is an all in one dish having sweetness of the baby corns, tangy flavour of the sauce and hotness of chillies.