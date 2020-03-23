Lauki ka bharta is a healthy recipe that is prepared by steaming and mincing lauki. It is a simple and easy way to prepare this flavourful dish that is really delicious to eat. After eating it once, you will stop running away from lauki. The taste is similar to baigan ka bharta. With the flavours of garlic, ginger, onion, tomato and green chillies, the steamed and mashed lauki is stir fried adding aromatic spices for the most delectable taste. Here is the quick and easy recipe:

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Lauki: 1 kg

Onion: 2 (big)

Tomatoes: 4 (large)

Garlic: 6 cloves

Ginger: ½ piece

Green chillies: 2

Green coriander leaves for garnishing

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder: ¾ tsp

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

Tamarind powder: 1 tsp

Pure ghee: 1 tsp

Method

Peel off lauki and wash it. Cut it into medium-size pieces. Pressure cook it adding two tablespoons of water, one teaspoon of salt and turmeric powder. Give one whistle on high flame. Then simmer on low flame for 10 minutes. Turn off the flame.

After the steam releases from the pressure cooker, take out the steamed lauki. Discard the water left in the cooker. Mash lauki properly with a tablespoon. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add grated ginger and finely chopped garlic cloves. Saute until golden brown. Add finely chopped onion. Saute until golden brown.

Add finely chopped tomatoes and green chillies. Cook until tomatoes become soft on low flame stirring occasionally. Add red chilli powder. Saute for a minute. Add mashed lauki. Stir on medium-low flame for five to seven minutes stirring occasionally. Add tamarind powder. Mix well.

Turn off the flame. Transfer it into the serving dish. Garnish with finely chopped fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with chapati or paratha.

Lauki often looks boring to many people. However converting it into this flavourful dish would definitely be loved by all age groups – from children to older people. Nobody would be able to recognise that lauki is the key ingredient of this dish – neither by looking at it nor by tasting it.