Holi is around the corner. While everyone must be planning to make some out-of-the-box delicacies, Holi will remain incomplete without thandai. Isn’t? Every year, you must be enjoying thandai while playing with those colours. How about innovating the old thandai and giving it a fresh twist? Taste Thandai Kulfi this Holi while enjoying the festive fervour.

Ingredients

Whole milk: 3 cups

Sugar: ¼ cup

Unsweetened khoya: 2 tbsp

Finely chopped almonds and pistachios: ¼ cup

For thandai masala

Almonds: 1/8 cup

Pistachios: 1/8 cup

Cashews: 15

Poppy seeds: 1 tbsp

Fennel seeds: 1 tbsp

Peppercorns: ¼ tbsp

Cardamoms: 6

Saffron strands: 1/8 tbsp

Melon seeds: 1tbsp

Method

Dry roast almonds, cashews and pistachios for 6-7 minutes in low flame. Once cooled grind together with poppy seeds, cardamoms, fennel seeds, peppercorns and melon seeds. This powder can be stored for some time OR grind all the ingredients to a fine paste with 1/4 cup milk. Take milk in a wide saucepan. Bring it to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add sugar, thandai masala powder and mix well. Now simmer till 3 cups of milk is reduced to 1 1/2 cups. This may take around 30 minutes. While simmering be sure to scrape the sides and collect the malai and add it back to the simmering milk. Once the milk is reduced, add khoya and mix thoroughly. Add slivered almonds and pistachios. Cool to room temperature. Pour the milk in kulfi moulds and freeze for 8 hours or overnight. Once frozen, show the kulfi moulds under running water. Kulfi will slide off easily, insert sticks and serve thandai kulfi immediately.

Note: You can vary the thandai masala ingredients as per taste.2. You can make popsicles if you do not have kulfi moulds. You can even set kulfi in small earthen pots.

(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Ajay Chamoli)