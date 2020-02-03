Valentine Day is just a few days away. I am sure that most of you must be excited but worried too. The reason is quite obvious. You will be worried that your lacklustre skin will play the downer. If yes, remember that prepping your skin is the best route to achieving flawless skin. And when it’s something as celebratory as Valentine day, you can’t take chances with your look!

Cleansing

If you’ve been slacking off as far as your skincare regime is concerned, know that the only way to get things in check before Valentine’s day is by including a face wash that cleanses and leaves that glow on your skin before you start your makeup look.

Exfoliation

If you feel like your skin looks extremely dull, this is the time, you must start exfoliating your skin every alternate day. This will help in the removal of dead cells thereby revealing a glowing complexion so your final makeup look is bang on.

Rosewater

Your skin needs to be pampered in all the way you can. Do so by adding rose water to your daily regime. Not only is it hydrating but it also strengthens skin cells and regenerates tissues, which you need for that glow on Valentine’s day. You can just spritz some rose water twice a day and even before finally applying makeup for the lover’s day.

Go spotless

One needs to keep their skin moisturised. Moisturiser will work as a skin lightening treatment to give you smooth and hydrated skin.

Massage

There’s nothing quite relaxing like a facial massage. Just before you start your makeup, as a prep step, massage your skin using a moisturiser. This will ensure blood circulation, which will, in turn, give you flawless skin.