Soup is a healthy choice to skip a meal. You can get on the soupy trend this winter season to get back on the cleaner eating train. With plenty of colourful vegetables and paneer chunks for great nutrition and protein, a bowl of this plant-based soup is an ultimate healthy elixir. You can make it as light as you like by adding water. It is filling, wholesome and super tasty. Both the taste as well as the look are tempting. As we eat with our eyes first, this bursting-with-colours soup will surely satisfy you. Here is the quick recipe:

Serves: 8

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Paneer:100 grams

Mushrooms: ½ cup (finely chopped)

Baby spinach: ½ cup (finely chopped)

Sweet corns: 1/3 cups (boiled)

Cabbage: ½ cup (thickly grated)

Broccoli: ½ cup (finely chopped

Carrot: 1/3 cup (finely chopped)

Peas: ¼ cup (boiled)

French beans: ¼ cup (finely chopped)

Spring onions: 1 cup (greens+whites finely chopped)

Ginger: 1 tsp (finely grated)

Garlic: 1/2 tsp (finely chopped

Bay leaf: 2

Cinnamon: 2 sticks

Black pepper powder: 1/3 tsp

Salt to taste

Butter: 1 tbsp

Vinegar: 1 tbsp

Oats powder: 1 tbsp

Method

Wash thoroughly all the vegetables. Chop them finely. Cut paneer in small cubes and keep aside. Heat butter in a pan. Add bay leaf and cinnamon sticks. Add finely chopped garlic and grated ginger and saute for a minute. Add finely chopped whites of the spring onion. Saute for a minute.

Add finely chopped mushrooms, carrot, baby spinach, beans, broccoli and thickly grated cabbage. Saute for three to five minutes on high flame stirring continuously. Add boiled peas and sweet corns and mix well. Pour six cups of water and stir well. Cover the lid. Cook on medium-low flame until all the vegetables are slightly tender.

Stir in two teaspoons of oats powder in one-third cup of water. Mix well. Stir in this mixture in the boiling soup and mix well. Cook stirring constantly until the soup thickens. Add salt and greens of spring onion. Give a good stir. Turn off the flame. Add small paneer cubes, black pepper powder and vinegar. Mix well. You can add red chilli flakes if desired. Serve hot.

Keep the seasoning simple and mild to let the natural flavours of the nine vegetables shine through.