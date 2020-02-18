After office, staring into the refrigerator? Is that what you do regularly? Hakuna Matata! We have got you covered. Instead of binge-eating, you can try something healthy before dinner. What else can be more apt than soup? Try this easy-to-make ‘Vegan curried cauliflower and beetroot soup’.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Cauliflower: 500 gms

Beetroot: 500 gms

Hot curry powder: 15 gms

Coconut milk: 100 ml

Balsamic vinegar: 1 tsp

Almond: 30 gms

Garlic: 1 tsp chopped

Onion: 1 tsp chopped

Coconut oil: 1 tsp

Method

Wash cauliflower and beetroot in cold water. Take out florets of cauliflower. Preheat the oven at 200-degree centigrade. Roast the beetroot with skin for 45 minutes inside silver foil. Once cooked, rest the beetroot so that it’s easy to peel off the skin. Puree the beetroot and adjust the consistency with balsamic vinegar. Very thinly slice some of the roasted beetroots to make a flower. Heat a sauté pan and add coconut oil. Add chopped onion, garlic, cauliflower florets and curry powder. Cook till the rawness of curry powder is off. Add coconut milk and cook it for another 10 minutes. Take it off the heat and rest a while. In the meantime boil the skinned almonds till it gets soft. Blend cauliflower with almonds to get pouring consistency. Pour cauliflower and beetroot soup separately. It can be served both hot and cold.

(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Nishant Chaubey)