It is a no-fail tandoori stuffed potato recipe made in the air fryer. This tasty snack is spicy, slightly smoky, crispy from outside and juicy from inside. The slow roasting of air fryer gives the snack a fantastic smoky-tandoori taste and crispiness. It is a popular North Indian snack recipe that is sure to tantalise your taste buds. Crispy potato shells packed with the stuffing made of paneer, peas, cashew nuts, raisins, chillies and spices are served with onion lachcha, coriander chutney and tomato ketchup. Perfect to be served with a cocktail, mocktail or even with a cup of hot tea.

Step by step recipe

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 30-40 minutes

Ingredients

Potatoes: 4 (large)

Paneer: 200 grams

Peas: ½ cup (boiled)

Cashew nuts: 1/3 cup

Raisins: 1/3 cup

Salt to taste

Chat masala: 2 tsp

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Kasoori methi: 1 tbsp (slightly roasted and crushed)

Green chillies: 2 (finely chopped)

Fresh coriander leaves: 1 cup (finely chopped)

Oil: 1 tbsp

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Pomegranate seeds: 1 handful

Method

Crumble paneer. Add raisins, coarsely chopped cashew nuts, boiled peas, red chilli powder, salt, dry roasted kasoori methi, green chillies, half cup of coriander leaves and one teaspoon of chat masala. Mix all ingredients well and keep aside. Pressure cook potatoes. Give two whistles on high flame. Take out the potatoes after the pressure releases.

Peel the potatoes after they cool. Cut them into two equal halves width-wise. Scoop out the centre flesh of the potatoes making a deep cavity and leaving a rim around a half centimetre thick. Fill this cavity with the paneer stuffing pressing with a spoon. Grease outer shell of all the stuffed potatoes with oil. Preheat air fryer for 10 minutes. Place the prepared stuffed potatoes in the basket of the air fryer.

Turn on the air fryer and air fry the potatoes for 15 minutes at 200-degree temperature. After 15 minutes, turn off the air fryer and open it. Turn the potatoes and air fry again for 15 minutes or until the outer layer of the potatoes become golden brown. Take out the potatoes after they get roasted. Arrange them in a tray and sprinkle little chat masala and lemon juice on the top.

Garnish with coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds. Serve hot with coriander chutney, tomato ketchup and onion salad.

This might be the most loved and rich potato snack on the menu. Golden crisp paneer-filled potatoes topped with chat masala, fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice puts together a tangy flavour that is hard to miss.