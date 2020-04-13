This yummy breakfast is very easy to make and it takes only few minutes to be served on table. Semolina-bread pancake is one of those recipes which you can make on your busy weekday breakfast as well. You can use any type of bread – white, brown or wholegrain and it is made like dosa. You can flavour it with different vegetables that match your taste and preference. If you have less time in morning, you can chop or grate the veggies a night before and keep them in refrigerator. In the morning, just mix few ingredients, drizzle some oil on a non-stick pan and spread the batter to make crispy cheelas.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients

Semolina/suji : 1 cup

White bread: 2 (slices)

Fresh curd: ½ cup

Water: as required

Carrot: 1 (small)

Cabbage: 100 grams

Onion: 1 (medium)

Cauliflower: 100 grams

Tomato: 1

Capsicum: 1 (small)

Green chillies: 2

Coriander leaves: few

Salt: to taste

Pepper powder: 1 tsp

Oil: to cook

Method

Crumble bread slices with hand and grind them in a food processor to make fresh bread crumbs. Combine together bread crumbs, semolina, salt, pepper powder and curd. Mix well and keep aside. Grate carrot, cabbage and cauliflower. Chop finely onion, tomato, green chillies, capsicum and coriander leaves. Add all these vegetables in the batter and mix well.

Add enough water to make a spreadable consistency of the batter. Mix well. Heat a non-stick pan and put one teaspoon of oil, spread it. Put two tablespoons of batter in the centre of the pan and spread it in circular shape as thin as possible. Let it get cooked from the bottom side on medium-low flame. Turn it and cook the other side putting some more oil till you see golden blisters on the surface. Take the pancake out of the pan with the help of a wooden spatula. Serve hot with mint-coriander chutney and tomato ketchup.

This snack tastes best with fresh mint-coriander chutney and tomato ketchup. So what are you waiting for? Make these cheelas to treat your family with a delicious and filling breakfast on any weekday or weekend.