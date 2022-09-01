Housefull cinema halls, increasing shows, hopeful ‘Kolkata Chalantika’ director Pavel

Directed by Pavel, ‘Kolkata Chalantika’ hit the silver screen on August 25. The film centres around the dreadly incident of Posta Bridge collapse. On 2016 one of the major flyover of Kolkata collapsed as a section of the bridge came crashing down claiming lives. The film tells the stories of people who’s lives changed after this traumatic day.

Kolkata Chalantika offers a stellar cast with Saurav Das, Ditipriya Roy, Ishaa Saha, Aparajita Adya, Rajatava Dutta, Anirban Chakraborty, Kiran Dutta and others. Produced by Shatadru Chakraborty, the film received positive reviews from audience from the very first day of release. Although the film didn’t get much shows in the first week, consecutive housefull shows are compelling hall owners to increase more shows in the second week. SVF and INOX are also increasing their show time and cinema halls.

The officials of PVR Cinemas said, “Kolkata Chalantika is getting houseful almost every day in our theatres. The film has hit a different dimension.”

The show time of Baruipur cinema, Narendrapur cinema and in Haldia, Durgapur and Sheorapuli cinema halls has also increased. More halls have been added.

Director Pavel is quite hopeful this time and said, “People are showering so much love and I am really grateful. In the first week we got lesser halls but in the second week halls and show times are increasing. Hope the film will touch more hearts.”