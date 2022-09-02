Haryana: Heroin worth Rs 5 cr seized, four including two women arrested

Heroin worth Rs 5 cr seized: The Haryana Police have recovered a kilogram of heroin from a car and arrested four persons including two women in this connection in Ambala district.

Giving this information on Friday, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Anwar alias Abhi, Anjali and Rekha, all residents of Deha Colony, Ambala city and car driver Rajbir alias Raju, a native of district Patiala Punjab.

While 400 gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of accused Anwar alias Abhi, 600 gram of drugs was recovered from accused Anjali and Rekha.

The case could be broken after a police team received information that the accused, involved in drug smuggling, would enter Ambala via national highway from Delhi in a Swift Desire car bearing Punjab registration number.

“Acting swiftly, the police team established a blockade in the Padaav police station area. While checking the suspicious vehicles/persons, police stopped the accused’s vehicle and when searched, a total of one kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused car driver Rajbir alias Raju takes Rs 15,000 per round from them for this work. The accused were arrested and a case was registered against them. All of them have records of criminal cases registered against them.

As many as 111 accused have been arrested so far this year in Ambala district by registering 92 cases against them under the NDPS Act. Police seized over three kg heroin, about 10 kg opium, 309 kg poppy husk, seven kg 911 gram ganja, 223 gram charas, 64669 intoxicating pills, 9824 intoxicating capsules, 1950 prohibited injections and 95 syrup bottles from their possession. In addition, properties worth about Rs 4 crore of 5 accused have also been attached under the special campaign being run against drug smugglers.