Hartalika Teej celebrations mark Indo-Nepal cultural bond

Hartalika Teej: The Indo-Nepali culture bond was celebrated at a function held to mark Hartalika Teej in the National Capital with members of the Nepali community participating with great enthusiasm. Hamro Swabhiman Trust, a social wing of Patanjali Yogpeeth, organised the Hartalika Teej event at the Siri Fort Auditorium to cherish the essence of unity amidst diversity.

Hartalika Teej is a pious festival observed mostly by women and girls and is a special occasion for the people of north India and Nepal.

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi and independent MP Navneet Rana participated in the event.

Many cultural dance performances were held during the event and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also felicitated guests from Nepal and spoke about the significance of Indo-Nepali culture bonds.

Speaking on the occasion, Lekhi said, “I wish for the long life of all my brothers whose wives are celebrating this festival for their husbands. In life, the two most important people in our lives are our Maa (mother) and our Guru (teacher).”

Ramdev said, “Nepali-speaking Indians also celebrate the festival. Women celebrate this festival by keeping a fast for their husbands, a great showcase of our rich culture. Except for Sikkim, the Nepali culture was getting ignored in our country, so today we have tried to organize the event to showcase the Indo-Nepalese culture.”