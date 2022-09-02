Gurugram RERA warns real estate agents against overcharging of commission

Gurugram RERA warns real estate agents: Gurugram-based Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Friday asked real estate agents to mend their ways with regard to charging the brokerage from home buyers and sellers. The real estate regulatory authority’s warning comes in the wake of a number of complaints mushrooming on a daily basis in the city and landing up in the authority where the cheated buyers or allottees turn up for relief.

According to RERA, the Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants Rules, 2009 provide charging of only half per cent commission each from the buyers and the sellers. “RERA has decided to fix this problem and is working on blacklisting such agents who have been charging brokerage arbitrarily,” said Gurugram RERA chairman KK Khandelwal.

“We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers who have committed the offence of exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said the chairman. RERA on Wednesday issued a warning to all 1840 registered real estate agents over arbitrary brokerage that they charge from the sellers and property buyers.

The Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants Rules, 2009 provide for commission of half per cent of the agreed consideration value by sellers and purchasers on the finalization of deal. It has also come to the notice of RERA that some of the real estate agents are indulging in sale of plots or apartments in the projects which are not registered with it.

RERA noticed a malpractice committed by the agents in Gurugram where even on the issuance of letter of intent, the brokers enter into an arrangement with the promoters and block a number of units that are assigned to such brokers for concluding deals in the market with the allottees even at such time when the project is not registered.

“On account of it, a large number of allottees get cheated by brokers as before the registration neither the sanctioned plans are available nor the specifications of the project are known to buyers,” said RERA, adding that just on the presumptions that such deals are concluded and later on when the promised facilities and services are not found, the allottees are left in the lurch.