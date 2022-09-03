Govt training mandatory for private consultant engineers: The Central government has made it mandatory for the engineers of consultant companies in the national highway construction sector to take government training. Only engineers trained after April 1, 2023, will be considered eligible for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR).

With this initiative of the government, high-quality highways, bridges, and tunnel projects will be on time. At the same time, with the increase in the capacity of the engineer-technical employees, the private sector will have a brighter future.

Govt training mandatory for private consultant engineers

On August 29, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued instructions to all Central agencies and state governments to this effect. It mentions that the government’s national highway projects, feasibility reports of bridge and tunnel projects, DPRs for pre-construction activities, and construction work depend on private consultants. They have to bear the brunt of their poor performance. Due to faulty DPRs, projects suffer delays in environment clearance and land acquisition.

The ministry has made the training compulsory from the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) for all consultant companies such as Highway and Pavement Engineer, Geotechnical Engineer, Transport Engineer, Bridge-Tunnel Senior Engineer, Senior Survey Engineer, etc. The engineers not doing so will not be considered eligible to prepare the DPR of the road project.

Centre makes Govt training mandatory for private consultant engineers

There will be 30 types of training programmes, but it will be mandatory to take training on three subjects every two years. The first 15 days road safety audit certificate is CARS. The second includes 16 days of quality control-material testing and the third three-day training program on falling bridge-tunnels, etc.

The cost of the training will be borne by the private company. It will be mandatory for the engineers of consultant companies to mention the above training in their resume.